The Bear House strengthens Hyd footprint

Hyderabad: Contemporary menswear brand The Bear House has expanded its retail footprint in Hyderabad with the opening of its second exclusive outlet at Sarath City Capital Mall, HITEC City. Spanning 3,000 sq. ft., the new store marks a significant milestone in the brand’s retail growth strategy and reinforces its presence in one of India’s most dynamic fashion markets.

Founded in 2017 by Tanvi and Harsh Somaiya, The Bear House has built a strong reputation for redefining everyday menswear in India through a design philosophy centered on minimalism, precision, and timeless appeal.

The brand’s collections—featuring shirts, polos, t-shirts, denims, outerwear, boxers, and accessories—blend effortless style with functional comfort, catering to the evolving preferences of modern Indian men.