  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

The Dhoniverse and its trusted secrets: Dhoni’s hair strategy you’ll want to steal

The Dhoniverse and its trusted secrets: Dhoni’s hair strategy you’ll want to steal
x
Highlights

When the power couple MS Dhoni and Sakshi team up, you know something special is in the air—this time, it’s all about looking naturally awesome, thanks to Garnier Black Naturals!

When the power couple MS Dhoni and Sakshi team up, you know something special is in the air—this time, it’s all about looking naturally awesome, thanks to Garnier Black Naturals!

In their latest teaser, the playful banter between them steals the spotlight (and your heart). As Sakshi teases Dhoni about his endless candid interviews, she can’t help but mention how someone recently asked him how he looks like he’s still in his 30s at 43. His response? “Hair colour and beard colour”. But hold on—Sakshi quickly points out that she’s the one who colors his hair, not to be left behind in the credit game! So, when she asks him, “Which colour do you use?”, Dhoni flashes that signature grin and, in true Dhoni style, says, “I can’t reveal all my secrets just yet.”

And there it is—the Dhoniverse and its Trusted Secrets that only a select few know!

Now, we’ve all seen MS Dhoni’s cool, calculated decisions on the cricket field! But when it comes to his hair, Dhoni’s got a winning call off the field too.

And remember, the Dhoniverse and its Trusted Secrets are the key to making every moment feel like a winning streak!


Stay tuned for more updates... because the best is yet to come!

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick