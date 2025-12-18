The Hinduja Family & Friends Hold a Prayer Meeting for GP Hinduja

December 2025: A Prayer Meeting was organised in Mumbai to honour the memory of Gopichand P Hinduja, late Chairman of the Hinduja Group, who recently passed away. The Prayer Meeting was attended by Captains of the India Inc, friends from the Political world cutting across party lines, members of the diplomatic corps, and several leading film personalities. Glowing tributes were paid to Shri GP Hinduja about his multi-faceted personality by Spiritual Leaders like Chidanand Saraswati of Parmarth Niketan, close associates, etc. Notable singers like Anuradha Paudwal, Nitin Mukesh, and Mohit Lalwani sang GP Hinduja’s favourite bhajans and songs picturised on his dear friend, the late Raj Kapoor.







