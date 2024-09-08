The new Hyundai CRETA Earns Top Accolades at India’s Best Design Awards 2024

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) and Hyundai Motor India Engineering (HMIE) were presented with ‘India’s Best Design Projects Award’ at ‘India’s Best Design Awards 2024’ by Design India, for the new Hyundai CRETA. This accolade is a testament to Hyundai’s global design language of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’, personifying itself in the captivating, modern and bold stance of the new Hyundai CRETA.



Speaking on this coveted recognition, Chohee Park, Head of Department, HMIE Hyundai Advanced Design India said, "Through Hyundai Motor Company’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language, Hyundai is recognized world over for its breathtaking designs. Winning ‘India’s Best Design Projects Award’ is a key recognition of this design philosophy. The new Hyundai CRETA showcases a seamless fusion of contemporary aesthetic and modern technology, ensuring it is not just an SUV, but a visual masterpiece. With its rugged design lines and authoritative presence on the roads, the new Hyundai CRETA continues to captivate the senses and enthral new-age customers.”

The new Hyundai CRETA is an all-rounder SUV that ticks all the right boxes. Its audacious design goes beyond mere style, combining bold aesthetics with functional practicality and a rich heritage. The refreshed design appeals to the growing popularity of SUVs, offering a distinctive and modern look. Inside, the Hyundai CRETA seamlessly blends practicality with a premium feel, using high-quality materials and a design focused on the Indian user experience. This facelift builds on the success of the Hyundai CRETA nameplate.

The new Hyundai CRETA continues to fulfil dreams of those seeking a contemporary and adventurous SUV, thus making India ‘Live the SUV Life.’ Since 2015, ‘India’s Best Design Awards’ has established itself as a standard of excellence across diverse design categories including product design, communication design, digital design, spatial design and more. These awards are a recognized symbol of accomplishment, shining the spotlight on exceptional design and showcasing brilliance in a highly competitive design landscape.