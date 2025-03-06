The Ultimate Coffee Experience in India: Nespresso’s First Boutique Opening in New Delhi

Nespresso, the pioneer in premium portioned coffee, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its first boutique at Select Citywalk Mall, Ground Floor, Saket, New Delhi. This launch marks a significant milestone in Nespresso's global expansion following its initial entry into India in late 2024.

The new boutique offers coffee enthusiasts an immersive experience, showcasing Nespresso's iconic range of high-quality coffees and state-of-the-art machines. Consumers can explore and savor a variety of coffee blends, receive personalized recommendations from trained coffee specialists, and learn about Nespresso's commitment to sustainability.

Philipp Navratil, CEO of Nespresso, said: "The launch of the Nespresso boutique in Delhi is a testament to our commitment to the growing coffee culture in India. I’m very proud of this important milestone, which will help us bring Nespresso’s unforgettable taste to Indian coffee lovers. We believe that every cup of Nespresso coffee tells a story of quality, craftsmanship, and sustainability. With this new space, we invite coffee lovers to immerse themselves in an unparalleled sensory journey, where they can explore our diverse range of exceptional blends and innovative machines."

Speaking on the expansion, Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director of Nestlé India, stated: "Coffee culture in India is evolving rapidly, and we are delighted to bring our globally renowned expertise and the premium and unique experience of Nespresso. Launching Nespresso in India reflects our quest for excellence and commitment to deliver world-class coffee experiences to Indian consumers. As India’s coffee culture continues to develop, we are excited to introduce an aesthetically befitting space where coffee connoisseurs can savor the brand and discover the extraordinary.”

Nespresso and Nestlé India are pleased to announce that its official distribution partner in India is Thakral Innovations Pvt Ltd, covering the full range of Nespresso coffee products across all channels.

Nespresso has been sourcing high-quality green coffee from India since 2011 and collaborates directly with around 2,000 coffee farmers in the country through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program. This initiative focuses on improving coffee quality, farm productivity, and sustainability, reflecting Nespresso's commitment to creating a positive impact throughout the coffee value chain.