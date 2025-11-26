Thermo Fisher launches bioprocess design centre in Hyd

Hyderabad: Thermo Fisher Scientific has inaugurated two new facilities in Hyderabad’s Genome Valley. The Bioprocess Design Center (BDC), a technology scale-up facility, was set up in partnership with Government of Telangana; other partners are Deptartment of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology, under the Biotech Park Project.

The experience centre serves as a collaborative hub for scientists, entrepreneurs, and industry professionals offering hands-on training and co-development opportunities. The centre demonstrates over 50 integrated workflows across over 20 applications in targeted therapeutics like cell and gene therapy, mRNA, oncology, proteomics and analytical sciences featuring Thermo Fisher’s flagship technologies.

With a combined investment of Rs85-90 crore in CEC and BDC, Thermo Fisher continues to build on its investments and growing presence in India.