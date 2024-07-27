This Hyd startup makes traditional Indian grandmother recipes in frozen meal format

Snackerstreet, a Hyderabad-based startup, is on a mission to revolutionise the frozen food industry. The company is making waves with its innovative approach to preserving the flavors of India. “We aim to deliver any product, traditional or modern, in the conveniently frozen form, without any added preservatives, just like how a chef makes it, but on a much larger scale,” says Co-Founder Divya Medar. With a strong emphasis on quality and customer satisfaction, Snacker Street is rapidly expanding its footprint both domestically and internationally. As Medar puts it, “we are the brand behind brands.” In an exclusive interview with the Hans India, Divya Medar, Co-Founder & Director, Snackerstreet, shares her journey, the company’s vision, and its plans for the future

How have your previous experiences shaped your approach to leading Snackerstreet?

I have been fortunate to have mentors and strong family support that has helped me prioritise and develop myself into the person that I am today. They, along with my formal networks have helped me build a strong business model that contributes to the ecosystem in a unique way.

What are the key strategic priorities for Snackerstreet in the current market landscape?

To be able to deliver any product - traditional or modern, in the conveniently frozen form, without any added preservatives, just like how a chef makes it, but on a much larger scale. We aim to export to at least two countries this year, to bring a larger, more diverse basket of Indian food to aware consumers across continents. We have set up a new factory that is export oriented and is FSSC 22000 certified to achieve these goals.

How does Snackerstreet approach innovation within the food sector, and can you highlight any recent developments or initiatives?

Snackerstreet develops customised recipes for its clients - food businesses like cloud kitchens, fast food brands/QSR Chains, Seafood processors, FMCG Brands and Export Houses. We enable them to offer unique products that help them differentiate themselves from other competitors in the marketplace. We have developed traditional Indian grandmother recipes in the frozen meal format - these ancient recipes can now be conveniently enjoyed by one and all! We are thus, the brand behind brands.

What have been some of the biggest challenges you’ve faced while leading Snackerstreet, and how have you navigated them?

As a startup founder when ‘startup’ was not an ‘in’ thing, it was difficult. I was barely 23, would not be acknowledged in bank and client meetings, clients would not say yes, but wouldn’t say no either, there would be awkward moments or price and term negotiations. People who were invested in me were protective in all good faith, but that made me second-guess myself. It took me a long time to trust myself to take bold, calculated, risky decisions. I am proud of who I have become.

What impact does Snackerstreet aim to have on the food industry, both locally and globally?

Enabling food businesses to scale and create their individual, unique value proposition, and hence become more successful and profitable. To export more India-made food products that deliver high quality and diverse representation of Indian foods to the global arena. To deliver value added products using fresh farm produce to aptly represent the true value chain of our Indian food processing industry - to ensure that this garners the higher rupee value for our agricultural produce and hence truly does justice to our produce.

How does Snackerstreet prioritise customer satisfaction, and what measures do you take to ensure high-quality service and products?

Snackerstreet is only B2B. Our top-selling product today is made on the suggestion of a chef. Any relevant feedback given by our varied stakeholders, are taken and implemented for them, at scale. We make it for them, to ease the burden on them, so that they can deliver their menus exceptionally well, without time and resource pressure.

We are FSSC 22000 certified by a certifying body of repute. This means that each of our processes has been monitored over many days to optimize production steps for highest hygiene, safety and consistency of output. We also have a technically qualified and trained team in place with SOPs and GMPs to ensure consistent deliverables. And this being food, our recipes have been standardized and we also personally taste each batch on various sensory parameters to ensure the best deliciousness possible.

Can you discuss a successful partnership or collaboration that has contributed to Snackerstreet’s growth?

No one single partnership can be attributed to our growth. Having said that we have had continued relationships with our stakeholders over the years, which have grown since we have delivered on our promises, on time, every time, consistently and have been able to customize offerings basis of their needs. This customer centric approach has what has helped us sustain and define our company over this period of time.

What emerging trends in the food industry do you believe will shape Snackerstreet’s future strategies?

As a company, we believe in frozen food being the closest to homemade/handmade/chef-made food. This I believe is going to continue as a trend. Apart from this, food trends come and go. Traditional cuisines will live on, thanks to technology. Convenience and health will become the focal point of food purchase and taste will be paramount- a given.

How has the ecosystem and support from other businesses or organisations like TiE Hyderabad helped in Snackerstreet’s journey?

Being in the same boat as other fellow entrepreneurs gives me the strength to learn, contribute and continue to excel at what we do at Snackerstreet. The mentors, sponsors and friends I have made through the TiE network have offered me various safe spaces that one can well use in the otherwise lonely journey of entrepreneurship. The various learning opportunities the platform offers, also enables one to share and learn from one’s own journey, apart from that of others.

(World Trade Center Shamshabad& Visakhapatnam have joined hands with TiE Hyderabad to start a new startup series wherein prominent entrepreneurs will be featured. This is the 5th interview under the series)