Thomas Cook India inaugurates new Gold Circle Partner franchise outlet in Delhi

India's leading integrated travel services company Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. today inaugurated a new Gold Circle Partner (franchise) outlet in Delhi. This expansion augments Thomas Cook India's distribution and reaches in Delhi-NCR to 13 consumer access centres: 6 owned branches and 7 Gold Circle Partner (franchise) outlets.

In addition to serving the financial hub of Laxmi Nagar, the new outlet will serve as a hub for nearby residential areas of Nirman Vihar, Karkardooma, Preet Vihar as well.

In the new age of travel (Covid-era), customers are understandably seeking the guidance and reassurance of holiday experts to navigate through the complexities and changes in travel and health protocols. Thomas Cook India's internal survey reiterates the same, with a significant 77 per cent of respondents stating that they require guidance from a holiday expert. To help customers with their travel plans and requirements, Thomas Cook India has set up a new Gold Circle Partner franchise outlet at Laxmi Nagar, Delhi.

Additionally, to build consumer confidence in travel, Thomas Cook India has launched the "Assured" Safe Travel Program - developed in association with Apollo Clinics that ensures best in class travel safety protocols covering every distribution, delivery, and partner touchpoint in the travel ecosystem. "TravShield" an upgraded safety commitment of only vaccinated staff and co-passengers among many other precautions, ensuring traveller safety in the pandemic era.

Consumers are showcasing a strong pent-up demand and with vaccine acceptance, consumers from DelhiNCR are displaying a strong travel desire for domestic favourites like Goa, Andamans, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, North-East; international destinations like Maldives, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, France, Turkey and Egypt. Key segments driving leisure demand from Delhi-NCR include families, couples, groups of friends/young professionals, and business travellers. Culture and heritage, adventure/outdoor, culinary experiences, and spa/wellness are the top preferred holiday options for consumers from Delhi-NCR.

Thomas Cook's Gold Circle Partner outlet at Laxmi Nagar in Delhi offers consumers end-to-end travel solutions with an array of travel and travel-related services, including International & Domestic Holidays (Group Tours, Personalised holidays, Cruises, etc.), Value Added Services like Travel Insurance; Visa Services, etc.