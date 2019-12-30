TiE Hyderabad appoints new president

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) on Monday said it appointed the founder and CMD of CtrlS Datacentres, Sridhar Pinnapureddy as its new president.

He takes charge from Suresh Reddy, the CMD of Brightcom Group. CtrlS founded by Pinnapureddy operates Tier- IV datacenters. He is also the founder and chairman of Pioneer Group of companies that have interests in the Internet, IT services and IT Infrastructure Solutions.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy said: "Next couple of years are going to be the inflection point for our startup community. Telangana is rightly poised to see significant progress in establishing itself in the big league.

TiE is anticipating marquee brands emerging out of Hyderabad. Global customers, VC investors, and networking platforms will come here looking for them." Pinnapureddy further said, "In Telangana, the government is surging ahead in providing a favourable climate through policy push and building large facilities to foster innovation.

Organisations like TiE can play a major role in providing exposure for startup innovators through mentoring and global connects."