Time to expand the affirmative action apparatus for a people-friendly growth

A serious debate is underway in the country on India’s socio-economic and industrial characteristics in 2047 when its gross domestic product (GDP) becomes $ 30 trillion with all possible attributes of a developed nation. The eternal optimists feel that India should be positioned where there is little or literally no gap between haves and have-nots and where there is seamless access to quality and affordable healthcare for all.



On the other hand, pessimists or hardcore critics of the government and its policies foresee a situation where quality facilities will become much costlier, thus therefore the reach of the masses despite a rise in their income. In other words, they feel that the cost of living will go up manifold and the increase in people’s income will not be in commensurate to fund their quality needs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has in his January 24 article ‘Karpoori Thakur was a true Jan Nayak, have much to thank him for’, explained the socio-economic and political complexities of our nation in a very lucid manner. His tribute to the late socialist leader – who has been conferred upon Bharat Ratna on his 100th birth anniversary – not only gives an insight into what Modi thinks of India but also the roadmap he has for Bharatvarsh, which will celebrate the centenary of its independence in 2047.

The Prime Minister wrote: “He (Karpoori ji) belonged to one of the most backward sections of society, the Nai Samaj. Overcoming numerous obstacles, he achieved a lot and worked for societal betterment…Social justice was most dear to Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji. His political journey was marked by monumental efforts to create a society where resources were distributed fairly, and everyone, regardless of their social standing, had access to opportunities. He wanted to address the systemic inequalities that plagued Indian society.”

None of us will deny the fact that ‘systemic inequalities’ have ailed our socio-economic and political landscape, all through. Even after over seven decades of Independence, the share of majority communities identified as OBCs, SCs and STs in national opportunities and facilities is inadequate. From higher education institutions (HEIs) and judiciary to defence, they continue to struggle to have their rightful share in the pie. Affirmative policies meant for them are not being implemented in totality. Notwithstanding the best efforts and intent of the present dispensation at the Centre, backlog vacancies of SCs, STs and OBCs in HEIs have not been filled up for reasons best known to the authorities.

The Prime Minister further reflected in the article: “Perhaps one of Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji’s most significant contributions to India was his role in strengthening the affirmative action apparatus for the backward classes, with the hope that they were given the representation and opportunities they deserved. His decision was met with heavy opposition, but he did not bow to any pressure. Under his leadership, policies were implemented that laid the groundwork for a more inclusive society, where one’s birth did not determine one’s fate. He belonged to the most backward strata of society, but he worked for all the people. He had no trace of bitterness in him, which is what makes him truly great.”

He concluded: “As a person belonging to the backward classes myself, I have much to thank Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji for. Unfortunately, we lost Karpoori Ji at a relatively young age of 64. We lost him when we needed him the most. Yet, he lives on in the hearts and minds of crores of people due to his work. He was a true Jan Nayak!” He rightly stated that Karpoori Thakur Ji “would have been very proud of India’s feat of freeing 25 crore people from the clutches of poverty in the last few years. These are people from the most backward sections of society, who were denied basic facilities nearly seven decades after freedom from colonial rule. At the same time, our efforts towards saturation- of ensuring every scheme reaches 100 per cent coverage echo his commitment to social welfare.”

There is a need to further accelerate the pace of the implementing affirmative measures in the country. No doubt schemes like MUDRA are giving a boost to entrepreneurial aspirations of OBC, SC and ST communities but our banks in private and public sectors are not aggressive in reaching out to them with various loans and financial cushions meant for them. For want of awareness, a large number of eligible beneficiaries who can benefit from MUDRA type schemes are being left out. Similarly, the empowered National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) should intervene actively wherever interests and rights of OBC beneficiaries are compromised. Instead of being a paper tiger despite having been provided with judicial powers, the NCBC will only fail in its duty if it does not emerge as a harbinger of hope for the targeted social groups. Its response to the denial of quota to OBC students in BHU, Varanasi, was lukewarm. Similarly, the panel has not been able to resolve the pending appointment of nearly 7000 OBC candidates as teachers in Uttar Pradesh, who have been protesting for a long time now.

It is time everyone becomes inclusive in approach. There is a huge opportunity for the key players in the private sector to ensure equitable representation to OBCs, SCs and STs in their workforce. In fact, they should launch a special recruitment drive to hire talented youth from the communities, who have been deprived of their share in the private sector job market despite being eligible but for several reasons they could not grab them. The idea of setting up an affirmative cell in every corporate house is yet to fructify.

In this regard, some efforts were made during the tenure of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh but in vain. As a result, private sector opportunities continue to be out of the reach of SCs, STs and OBCs. Only a miniscule of them is able to get some jobs.

As we don’t have any reliable data, we can’t share any absolute number in this regard. However, each of us has to stand up against every design to perpetuate ‘systemic inequalities’ during Amrit Kaal for the country’s fast-paced all-round economic growth.