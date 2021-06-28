Time To Expose The 'Predator,' Says Leena Singh Chaudhary On LinkedIn To Raise Her Voice Against Exploitation

On Monday Leena Singh Chauhan wrote on LinkedIn about the necessity of exposing 'the predators,' which she pointed out on the people who exploit others.



She mentioned in her post that she has been dealing with the same BS since the beginning of the Pandemic and felt the need to expose people who connect with her. She thinks it's acceptable to exploit people's weaknesses.

She expressed the incidents taking place from 2020, since the pandemic has started and how the practice is still going on.

She noticed a highly alarming trend on LinkedIn where predatory behavior by well-educated and well-positioned professionals seeking cheap thrills was seen, which has now been carried forward in the most vulgar fashion in 2021, despite their immaculate career graph being mercilessly smashed to the ground.

The fragility of job seekers is exploited in ways that are a disgrace to this community and this platform.

She shared her experience of how she had become the victim of the harassment and had gone through a lot. She stated the horrible visions from being asked for Coffee many times to being thrown into a date that was intended to be an interview to being asked to be Dance partners for the night to escorting 20+-year-old affluent boys to a slew of other absurd employment offers.

She had shared one of the recent screenshots of the chats with a professional, revealing his name Aashish Kapoor. She believes that people like these don't believe in any kind of privacy, as a result, she revealed her name in her chats and did not try to hide any identification.

The screenshot shows the disapproval messages and how he is misusing his profile.

In response, Leena replied to another professional who is putting himself through the wringer.

Meanwhile, Leena Singh Chauhan is from Faridabad, Haryana and works as Flight Attendant at Lufthansa German Airlines Pvt Ltd.