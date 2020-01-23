Today petrol, diesel rates dropped in Hyderabad, other metro cities on January 23

Hyderabad: The domestic fuel prices have again recorded downtrend on Thursday (January 23). The petrol and diesel rates which reduced for the last six days have remained unchanged Yesterday.

Today, the petrol price has reduced by 18 paise and diesel by 21 paise. With this, the petrol price in Hyderabad is at Rs 79.38 per litre and diesel priced at Rs 73.99 per litre. On the other side, crude oil prices have also dropped in the international market.

A similar situation exists in Amaravati. Here the petrol price has declined by 18 paise and reached Rs 78.94 per litre. Similarly, the diesel rate has also come down by 20 paise and touched Rs 73.21 per litre. In Vijayawada, the petrol cost at Rs 78.58 and diesel priced at Rs 72.87.

Even in Delhi, the petrol rate has decreased by 17 paise and tagged at Rs 74.65. In the same way, the diesel price lowered by 19 paise and marked at Rs 67.86. The petrol rate in Mumbai is Rs 80.25 and diesel sold at Rs 71.15.