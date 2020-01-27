Today petrol, diesel rates slashed in Hyderabad, other metro cities on January 27

Hyderabad: The domestic fuel rates have reduced on Monday (January 27). Today, the petro price dropped by 16 paise and diesel by 27 paise at all metro cities across the country.

With this, the petrol rate in Hyderabad is Rs 78.38 per litre and diesel priced at Rs 72.74 per litre. On the other side, crude oil prices have also slashed heavily in the international market.

A similar situation exists in Amaravati. Here the petrol rate declined by 15 paise and reached at Rs 77.98 and diesel reduced by 26 paise and touched at Rs 72.01. In Vijayawada, the petrol price is Rs 77.61 and diesel sold at Rs 71.67.

Even in Delhi, thee petrol price lowered by 15 paise and tagged at Rs 73.71 and diesel price has also come down by 25 paise and marked at Rs 66.71. The petrol price in Mumbai is Rs 79.32 and diesel costs at Rs 69.93.