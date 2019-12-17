Today petrol price reduced, diesel remains stable in Hyderabad, other metro cities on December 17

Hyderabad: The domestic fuel prices have recorded mixed trends on Tuesday (December 17). The petrol rate has reduced by 6 paise and there is no change in diesel cost.

With this, the petrol price in Hyderabad has dropped to Rs 79.42 per litre and diesel remains unchanged at Rs 72.07 per litre. On the other side, crude oil prices have declined in the international market.

A similar situation exists in Amaravati. Here the petrol price came down by 6 paise and costs at Rs 78.98, and diesel continues at Rs 71.36. In Vijayawada, the rate of Petro also lowered by 7 paise and reached Rs 78.61, and diesel sold at Rs 71.02.

Even in Delhi, the petrol price has decreased by 6 paise and tagged at Rs 74.63, and diesel remains constant at Rs 66.04. In Mumbai, the petrol rate is Rs 80.29, and diesel remains steady at Rs 69.27.