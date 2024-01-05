Torrent Power in Rs 47k-cr capex for Gujarat

New Delhi: Torrent Power has inked four initial pacts with the Gujarat government to invest Rs47,350 crore in renewable energy, green hydrogen and electricity distribution.



Torrent Power Ltd, the integrated power utility of the diversified Torrent Group, has signed four non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with the government of Gujarat under the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, according to a company statement issued late in the evening on Wednesday. The MoUs were signed between Torrent Power and Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA) in Gandhinagar.