TOYO and MODEC Officially Open Global Capability Center in Bengaluru; set to hire 750 employees over three years

Bengaluru Toyo Engineering Corporation (Toyo Japan) and MODEC, Inc. (MODEC) announced today the official opening of their Global Capability Center (GCC), TOYO MODEC OFS India Private Limited (OFS India) in Bengaluru, India. OFS India is a joint venture company of Toyo Engineering India Private Limited (Toyo India), a subsidiary of Toyo Japan and Offshore Frontier Solutions Pte. Ltd. (OFS), a MODEC Group company. The new center marks a significant milestone in the companies’ global growth strategy, enhancing their ability to deliver innovation, operational excellence, and scalable services across international markets.

“Our journey to this day has been marked by a shared vision of innovation, excellence, and a commitment to creating value for our customers and stakeholders. This joint venture is a reflection of our collective belief in the power of collaboration and the limitless possibilities that arise when we combine our strengths and expertise,” said Eiji Hosoi, President & CEO, Toyo Japan.

Strategically located in the heart of Bengaluru—India’s Silicon Valley—the GCC is designed to nurture a collaborative, high-performance culture with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and continuous improvement.

“By establishing a presence here, we are embracing an environment that encourages innovation, agility, and collaboration—qualities essential to meeting the increasingly complex and sophisticated needs of our FPSO projects. This will help us scale with speed, maintain execution quality, and deliver smarter, more efficient solutions to our global clients,” said Hirohiko Miyata, President & CEO, MODEC.

Occupying approximately 100,000 sq ft on the 7th floor of Godrej Centre Indiranagar, Bengaluru, the GCC is set to create numerous high-value job opportunities in engineering, procurement and comprehensive support for Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) projects. OFS India currently employs nearly 200 Indian professionals, with plans to expand its local workforce to 750 within the next three years.

The opening ceremony was officiated by His Excellency Mr Nakane Tsutomu, Consul General of Japan in Bengaluru, who welcomed TOYO and MODEC’s investment as a testament to the value of India's capabilities and global outlook.

He said, “Japan and India's long term economic ties have continued to flourish across sectors such as infrastructure, technology and manufacturing. The establishment of OFS has added a feather to the cap of Japan-Karnataka collaborations in the niche field of oil production and offshore industry. Bengaluru in particular, stands as a symbol of India's technological prowess, digital expertise and global outlook. It is the most coveted location for GCCs in India, hosting some of the world's best companies. A large number of Japanese GCCs are expanding their operation in Bengaluru, signaling a new era of cooperation between Japan and India. Bengaluru can also provide an abundance of engineers with expertise in oil production facilities. With this center, OFS India will create valuable employment opportunities, support the growth of local industries, and drive offshore energy projects.”

The event was attended by senior leaders from TOYO and MODEC’s global and regional teams, along with industry guests, partners, and employees.