Two Odisha ministers visit violence-hit Malkangiri

  • Created On:  11 Dec 2025 6:49 PM IST
Two Odisha ministers visit violence-hit Malkangiri
Malkangiri: Two Odisha ministers on Thursday visited violence-hit Malkangiri district and reviewed the situation. Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and MSME Minister Gokulananda Mallik reached Malkangiri and chaired a meeting with senior officials, including the Collector, ADGP (Naxal operation), DIG (Southern Range) and SP on the prevailing situation at MV-26 village.

The Deputy Chief Minister said in the meeting that no violence has been reported in MV-26 village in the last 60 hours. The clash erupted at MV-26 village when a tribal mob belonging to neighbouring Rakhelguda village allegedly attacked the Bengali settlement area on Sunday and Monday.

The tribals were angry over the recovery of the headless body of a tribal woman from the bank of the Poteru river on December 4. They suspected that a man from MV-26 village killed the woman, whose severed head was also found at a distance of 15 km on Wednesday.

Malkangiri ViolenceOdisha MinistersTribal ClashMV-26 VillagePoteru River Incident
