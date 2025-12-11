Court Rejects Luthra Brothers’ Anticipatory Bail As Deportation From Thailand Moves Forward

A Delhi court on Thursday refused anticipatory bail to Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the co-owners of a Goa nightclub where a devastating fire on December 6, 2025, claimed at least 25 lives. The brothers reportedly travelled to Thailand soon after the incident and have since been detained there, with formal deportation procedures already underway.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant told that both the Central Bureau of Investigation and Goa Police are coordinating to bring the brothers back to India as quickly as possible. The external affairs ministry is also reviewing the Goa government’s request to revoke their passports. The nightclub, Birch by Romeo Lane in North Goa’s Arpora area, was co-owned by the two, who left the country shortly after the blaze.

According to the Goa Police investigation, the brothers booked flight tickets to Phuket at 1:17am on December 7—barely an hour after receiving news of the fire—while emergency responders were still trying to control the inferno. Authorities have also accused them of giving misleading information regarding the timing and purpose of their departure from India.

In court, Goa Police argued that the Luthras had not cooperated with the investigation and had attempted to mislead both the authorities and the judiciary. ANI quoted officials as saying that the duo had “no legitimate business in Thailand” and had misrepresented their travel details. They face charges related to causing death due to negligence, manslaughter, and murder for allegedly organising a fire show without adequate safety measures or essential equipment.

The brothers’ legal team claimed that they were not fugitives and were willing to participate in the investigation. Senior advocate Tanvir Ahmed Mir said no notice had been issued asking them to join the probe before a warrant was granted. He argued that the case stemmed from alleged negligence, not intentional harm, and cited threats to the brothers’ family and the demolition of two restaurants linked to them as reasons for seeking legal protection. The court, however, denied their request.

Meanwhile, Goa Police have arrested five managers and staff members from the nightclub in connection with the tragedy.