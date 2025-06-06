Live
Toyota Kirloskar Motor hosted an exclusive off-road drive experience for the Hilux in Shamirpet, Secunderabad, Telangana. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from many customers keen to explore the vehicle’s formidable 4x4 capabilities in a challenging terrain setup.
Key Highlights of Toyota Hilux
· Hilux is powered by 2.8 L Four Cylinder Turbo-Diesel Engine & available in an option of 6-Speed Automatic or 6-Speed Manual Transmission
· With world-class engineering, enhanced safety, advanced technology and best-in-class comfort, every day will be an adventure. Automatic Transmission (AT) variant provides segment-leading power of 204 hp & torque output of 500 Nm; Manual Transmission (MT) variants generate 204 hp and 420 Nm. All variants come with a 4X4 drivetrain enabling customers to engage in smooth off-roading
· The lifestyle vehicle renowned for its ruggedness sports a bold look with a Muscular Bonnet Line & Piano black Trapezoidal Grille with thick chrome frame thereby lending a sophisticated feel. Further, it comes with striking 18-inches Alloy Wheels with Super Chrome Finish
· Sharp Swept Back LED Headlights & LED Rear Combi-lamps with an iconic night-time signature complete the modern look of the lifestyle vehicle
· Top safety features such as 7 SRS Airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TC) Electronic Systems to keep vehicle control under adverse weather & road conditions
· Electronic Differential Lock (EDL), Automatic Hill Assist Control (HAC), Downhill Assist Control (DAC) and Automatic Limited Slip Differential (ALSD) ensures complete control for driver in any conditions
· VFC steering that provides natural handling that matches the speed of the vehicle
· First-in-segment features such as Drive modes options (Power & Eco), Tire Angle Monitor & Front Parking Sensors for a smooth drive
· Utmost passenger comfort on the inside with Leather Seats, Dual Zone Fully Automatic Temperature Control, Smart Entry & Auto Head Lamps
· Eight-inch infotainment table style screen with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay provides entertainment and seamless connectivity technology
· Toyota Hilux is available in exciting colors – Emotional Red, White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Super White & Grey Metallic
· Large deck which provides unmatchable space & flexibility