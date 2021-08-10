Tricolour completes 21 projects in India

Hyderabad: City-Based Tricolour Group has so far completed 21 projects across the country including open plots, villas, construction of residential projects, and a high-rise apartment building at Uppal in Hyderabad. After completing these projects in the past ten years, it has undertaken another five projects in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

Apart from projects in States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the company has strong presence in Bihar, Karnataka and Maharashtra. "Quality projects in the real estate sector were delivered to thousands of customers in a timely manner. The company is foraying into new businesses with innovative ideas and dynamic thought process," said Chandan Kumar Jha, MD of Tricolour Group.

"We established Tricolour Properties Pvt Ltd in 2010 with corporate office in Hyderabad. Later, we expanded to Patna and Darbhanga in our native State of Bihar. With an idea to grow as a pan-Indian company, we had launched several projects in Bengaluru and Mumbai as well," he said during a Business Conclave in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The event was organised to celebrate successful completion of 20 projects since 2010. Tollywood actor Ali and several Bollywood celebrities including Govinda, Sunil Grover and Vikalp Mehta attended the event to encourage the teams from different cities. Speaking on the occasion, Jha said that the company has recently received approval for Rising Courtyard on Srisailam Highway in Hyderabad.