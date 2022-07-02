Trinity Gaming organises gaming career event for youth

Hyderabad: Gaming talent management company Trinity Gaming organised an event with the Telangana government along with Elets as their knowledge partner to discuss gaming careers and opportunities for the youth at the second Patner's Fan Meet & Greet Hyderabad 2022 at the Radisson Blu Plaza, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

A panel discussion was carried out between the government dignitaries, Trinity Gaming India, Facebook Gaming, and the fans. A closed-door conversation was held with the aim to assist aspiring gaming content creators in monetizing their content through mentorship and help gamers and creators build full-time careers in the field.

The Hyderabad event saw chief guests and special government dignitaries including, Telangana Principal Secretary Information Technology (IT) Jayesh Ranjan and Telangana Commissioner of Technical and Collegiate Education Navin Mittal, as part of the event.

"Gaming can be a big source of employment generation as well as economic generation in the state of Telangana. We believe that Hyderabad is the best place to hold a conclave like this. Through this national conclave, we can mutually discuss partnerships in terms of how we can encourage more manpower to go into the field of gaming and excite more students to be a part of the gaming industry to build their careers. I believe gaming can be a huge source of education, right from school to higher education there is no better way to learn than through gaming and this has been proved correct in numerous ways," said Naveen Mittal.