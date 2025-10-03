TruAlt Bioenergy IPO Soars 10% on NSE: Investors Make ₹16K per Lot

  • Menu
Highlights

TruAlt Bioenergy shares debuted strong on October 3, 2025, listing at 10% premium on NSE and 11% on BSE. Each lot of 30 shares gave investors ₹16,362. Check full IPO details and company overview.

TruAlt Bioenergy, a biofuel company from Bengaluru, started trading on October 3, 2025.

Listing Price

  • NSE: ₹545.4, about 10% higher than IPO price of ₹496
  • BSE: ₹550, almost 11% higher than IPO price

Investor Gains

  • Each lot had 30 shares
  • Investors earned around ₹16,362 per lot

IPO Details

  • Total raised: ₹839.28 crore
  • Fresh issue: ₹750 crore
  • Promoter sale: ₹89.28 crore

Money will be used for operations, corporate purposes, and debt repayment

IPO Demand

  • Shares applied: 88.85 crore
  • Shares offered: 1.23 crore
  • Oversubscription: 71.92x
  • Investor categories:
  • Institutional: 159.22x
  • Non-Institutional: 98.56x
  • Retail: 11x
