TruAlt Bioenergy IPO Soars 10% on NSE: Investors Make ₹16K per Lot

TruAlt Bioenergy, a biofuel company from Bengaluru, started trading on October 3, 2025.

Listing Price

NSE: ₹545.4, about 10% higher than IPO price of ₹496

BSE: ₹550, almost 11% higher than IPO price

Investor Gains

Each lot had 30 shares

Investors earned around ₹16,362 per lot

IPO Details

Total raised: ₹839.28 crore

Fresh issue: ₹750 crore

Promoter sale: ₹89.28 crore

Money will be used for operations, corporate purposes, and debt repayment

IPO Demand