TruAlt Bioenergy IPO Soars 10% on NSE: Investors Make ₹16K per Lot
Highlights
TruAlt Bioenergy shares debuted strong on October 3, 2025, listing at 10% premium on NSE and 11% on BSE. Each lot of 30 shares gave investors ₹16,362. Check full IPO details and company overview.
TruAlt Bioenergy, a biofuel company from Bengaluru, started trading on October 3, 2025.
Listing Price
- NSE: ₹545.4, about 10% higher than IPO price of ₹496
- BSE: ₹550, almost 11% higher than IPO price
Investor Gains
- Each lot had 30 shares
- Investors earned around ₹16,362 per lot
IPO Details
- Total raised: ₹839.28 crore
- Fresh issue: ₹750 crore
- Promoter sale: ₹89.28 crore
Money will be used for operations, corporate purposes, and debt repayment
IPO Demand
- Shares applied: 88.85 crore
- Shares offered: 1.23 crore
- Oversubscription: 71.92x
- Investor categories:
- Institutional: 159.22x
- Non-Institutional: 98.56x
- Retail: 11x
