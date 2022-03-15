Truflo starts production at Hyderabad plant

Hyderabad: Truflo by Hindware, plastic pipes and fittings brand in India, on Tuesday announced the manufacturing of overhead water storage tanks from its Telangana plant with an initial capacity of 45-50 lakh litre per month to cater to the southern market.

Rajesh Pajnoo, CEO, Truflo pipes, said, "In a short span of three years, Truflo has set new quality benchmarks in the industry focusing on consumer centric products with our deep R&D. We are proud to manufacture the water tanks at our start-of-the-art facility in Telangana where we have support of people and the government. Our products are manufactured strictly in accordance with industry standards.

Our expertise along with strong manufacturing process will play a pivotal role in strengthening our overall market presence". Multiple factors including the increased focus on construction in recent years along with the growing need to improve the existing water infrastructure are seen as the top growth drivers. And the water tanks market is expected to grow at a steady rate of 10 per cent over the next few years in India. The manufacturing plant in 10 acres at Isnapur, here is a fully automated facility compliant with the IGBC and GreenCo norms.

Truflo services are majorly focused on southern India, accounts for about 50-60 per cent.