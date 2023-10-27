TS Explores GI for agri and horticultural products

After Haleem, the process of obtaining Geographical Indication (GI) status is likely to commence for Hyderabad Lac bangles, and Warangal chillies. Similarly, Balanagar custard apples, Kollapur mangoes, Nalgonda oriental pickling lemon (Dossakai), and Nizamabad’s Armoor turmeric are under consideration by Telangana Horticulture University to determine the possibility of GI registration.



Speaking to The Hans India, Subhajit Saha, the Head of Legal & IPR at Resolute Group and IPRAS, mentioned that progress is being made in DNA sampling to identify the distinctiveness of custard apples, mangoes, oriental pickling lemon, and turmeric, leading towards the filing of GI registration.

Telangana holds enormous potential for registering GIs for agricultural and horticultural products. With the “One District, One Product” (ODOP) initiative, it is becoming imperative for the State to consider filing new registrations for agricultural and horticultural products like Kollapur mangoes and Armoor Nizamabad turmeric, among others.

He emphasised that GI registration will contribute to increasing the number of GIs in Telangana. Currently, only two agricultural products, Bainganpalli mangoes and Tandur Red gram, have GI status. With Warangal Chapata (Chillies) and Hyderabad Lac Bangles soon to be registered, there will be three agricultural products with GI status, and a total of 18 products from Telangana, including Hyderabad Lac Bangles, Pochampalli Ikat, Silver Filigree of Karimnagar, Cheriyal Paintings, Nirmal toys and crafts, to name a few.

Obtaining GI status for agricultural products is a time-consuming process, involving the study and verification of various parameters such as DNA profiling, soil conditions, climatic conditions, and phytosanitary conditions to establish distinctiveness. Shubhajit Saha suggested that the Telangana government should prioritise GI branding after GI registration. Proper branding, including the use of the GI logo, is key to premium positioning. A GI tag alone may not be sufficient to drive sales without collective efforts from all stakeholders. He highlighted an example of presenting a Cheriyal Painting to singer Shreya Ghoshal during one of her visits to Hyderabad. While the painting had a GI status, its presentation was lacking. Therefore, stakeholders need to implement effective marketing techniques to expand their businesses.

Saha recommended the formation of a GI umbrella society that includes producers, supply chain participants, and manufacturers under one roof for branding, marketing, and enforcing GIs. This collaborative approach would provide stakeholders with the necessary support to enhance the domestic and international market presence of GIs.

Additionally, concepts like GI museums, GI outlets in airports, and GI experience centers or zones can significantly boost the visibility and success of GI products.