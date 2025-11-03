Turkish Airlines is Relaunching its Sulaymaniyah Flights

Turkish Airlines, the airline that flies to more countries than any other in the world relaunched its flights between Istanbul and Sulaymaniyah which were stopped in April 2023. Already possessing a strong network in the country with flights to Baghdad, Basra, Erbil, Kirkuk, and Najaf, flag carrier once again connects Iraq to the world with a total of six gateways.

Starting on 2 November 2025, flights between İstanbul Airport and Sulaymaniyah International Airport are going to be operated with four weekly frequencies reciprocally on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. On 2026 Summer Schedule, flights are set to be increased to daily as of 27 March 2026.

On the relaunch of flag carrier’s Sulaymaniyah flights, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee Prof. Ahmet Bolat stated; “We are glad to relaunch our Sulaymaniyah flights, connecting this destination which boasts rich cultural and natural heritage to the world with the comfort and hospitality of Turkish Airlines. With this route, we will not only further strengthen our presence in the region but also continue to contribute to the trade and cultural ties between Türkiye and Iraq.”

Winter 2025 Schedule FL. NO START END DAYS DEP ARR TK 808 02.11.2025 27.03.2026 Monday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday IST 22:30 01:10 ISU TK 809 03.11.2025 28.03.2026 Monday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday ISU 02:40 05:40 IST





*All times are local.

Turkish Airlines guests will be able to travel between Istanbul and Sulaymaniyah starting from USD 325, thus accessing flag carrier’s unrivaled global flight network which boasts 355 destinations in 131 countries worldwide. These fares are based on Turkish Airlines’ official website and may vary in sales offices and agencies.