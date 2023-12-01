TVS Motor Company's Sales Grow By 31% in November 2023 Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)

• Domestic sales up by 50% TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 364,231 units in November 2023 with a growth of 31% as against 277,123 units in the month of November 2022. Two-Wheeler Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 34% with sales increasing from 263,642 units in November 2022 to 352,103 units in November 2023. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 50% with sales increasing from 191,730 units in November 2022 to 287,017 units in November 2023.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 19% with sales increasing from 145,006 units in November 2022 to 172,836 units in November 2023. Scooter registered a growth of 62% with sales increasing from 83,679 units in November 2022 to 135,749 units in November 2023. Electric Vehicle The Company sold 16,782 units in November 2023 as against sales of 10,056 units in November 2022. The booking pipeline for TVS iQube continues to be healthy. International Business The Company's total exports registered sales of 75,203 units in November 2023 as against 84,134 units registered in November 2022.

Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 65,086 units in November 2023 as against 71,912 units in November 2022. Customer retails continue to grow in the IB markets. Three-Wheeler Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 12,128 units in November 2023 as against 13,481 units in November 2022. About TVS Motor Company TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes.

TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate. For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com