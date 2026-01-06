‘Mark’ sensation Deepshikha Chandran opens up on breakthrough success

Actress Deepshikha Chandran, who won hearts as the leading lady in the blockbuster Mark, has quickly become the talk of the town. Praised for her impressive performance and commanding screen presence, Deepshikha has emerged as a new favourite among audiences. During a recent media interaction, the actress shared insights into her journey, success, and aspirations.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response to Mark, Deepshikha said the recognition she has received early in her career feels like a blessing rather than pressure. Being identified as a “mass heroine,” she noted, motivates her to choose strong, challenging roles that push her as an actor. She described audience acceptance of her in powerful characters as a major milestone.

Speaking about sharing screen space with Kiccha Sudeep, Deepshikha called it a huge honour and a learning experience. She praised the star’s discipline, humility, and respect towards co-actors, adding that his presence on set was deeply motivating and encouraging, especially for performers.

Though she hails from Chennai, Deepshikha has been working across Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu industries. She admitted that language was initially a challenge but emphasized that emotions transcend language barriers. With consistent practice and support from all three industries, her journey has become smoother and more fulfilling.

Recalling her experience with Vijay Antony in Mazhavill (Morgan), she shared that his advice—“Accept things as they are”—left a lasting impact on her approach to life and work.

Deepshikha also revealed that her upcoming film Ramani Kalyanam opposite Surya Vashist features a layered, emotionally strong character. Actively working on Telugu diction, she aims to do self-dubbing in future Telugu projects to bring more authenticity to her roles.

With her sights set on performance-oriented scripts, Deepshikha said she hopes to work with stars like Allu Arjun if the right story comes along, firmly prioritising content over glamour.