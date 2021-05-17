TVS NTORQ 125 crosses 1 lakh sales milestone in international markets

TVS Motor Company on Monday, May 17, 2021, announced that its scooter brand TVS NTORQ 125 has crossed the sales milestone of 1 lakh units in international markets. Today, TVS NTORQ 125 is present in 19 countries across South Asia, Latin America, Middle East, and ASEAN.



In 2018, TVS NTORQ 125 was launched as the first Bluetooth connected scooter in India and has since secured its place like no other. Over the years, the brand has become synonymous with industry-first technology, unrivalled style and superior performance in select international markets.



﻿Mr. KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company, said, "We are delighted that our smart scooter, TVS NTORQ 125, has achieved the 1 lakh sales milestone in international markets. Since its launch, the scooter has become a favourite among Gen Z customers globally. The scooter's striking appearance; connected technology and superior performance have been a hallmark of the TVS NTORQ 125 brand experience. This achievement is a reinforcement of our commitment to grow the TVS NTORQ brand by setting benchmarks in innovation and creating aspiration for customers."



TVS NTORQ 125 boasts of superior performance backed by TVS Racing Pedigree and is the first scooter to be equipped with Race-Tuned Fuel Injection (RT-Fi). It premieres the TVS SmartXonnect, an innovative Bluetooth-enabled technology paired to an exclusive TVS Connect mobile App. TVS SmartXonnect enables a host of first-in-segment additions to the fully digital speedometer, which boasts features such as navigation assist, top speed recorder, in-built lap-timer, phone-battery strength display, last parked location assist, service reminder, trip meter and multi-ride statistic modes such as Street and Sport.



TVS NTORQ 125 is available in three variants, Disc, Drum and Race Edition. It comes in a colour selection of Matte Red, Metallic Grey, Metallic Red and Metallic Blue. The Race Edition is available in Red-Black and Yellow-Black.



TVS Motor rose 24.65 points or 4.09 per cent to trade at 627.25 after the reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer announced the milestone that the company has achieved.