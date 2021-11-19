Uber enters Warangal, hits 100th city milestone

Hyderabad: Ride-hailing major Uber on Thursday announced that it has hit its 100th city milestone with the launch of its Auto and Car services in Warangal, Telangana.

"We are thrilled to begin serving our 100th city in India through this launch in Warangal. At Uber, communities matter to us and we are proud of what we have achieved in India in the last 8 years," Shiva Shailedran, Head of Cities Operations, Uber India and South Asia, said.

Uber has continued to launch industry-first products like Rentals, UberConnect, Auto, Moto and features such as driver tipping, 24x7 Safety Helpline, Call Anonymisation and many more. The company has a goal of expanding to 200 cities.