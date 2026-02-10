UFlex Launches Sustainable Water-Based Soft Touch Coating at PLASTINDIA 2026







Commenting on the launch, Desh Deepak Misra, Joint President, Chemicals Business, UFlex Limited, said, “As part of our continuous innovation pipeline, we are introducing this solution to address evolving performance and sustainability needs in packaging. The advantage for customers working with us is that they benefit from our integrated approach to packaging solutions, offering comprehensive capabilities across inks, adhesives and coatings, unlike many global players who provide only limited solutions. We have an extensive global footprint, serving over 200 customers across domestic and international markets. Our biggest strength lies in being a technology-driven and fully integrated company with deep backward integration across the packaging value chain—from films and chemicals to converting and machinery. This gives us a unique understanding of customer pain points and enables us to deliver nimble, responsive and tailor-made solutions that address real industry needs.”

Alongside the launch of its soft touch coating, UFlex Chemicals is showcasing its latest range of high-performance adhesives, white adhesives, water-based inks, and PU inks at the tradeshow, highlighting its comprehensive portfolio of solutions for the packaging and printing industry. A global leader in flexible packaging inks, adhesives, and specialty UV and LED coatings, the company continues to drive innovation across sheetfed, offset, letterpress, and narrow web applications, supported by its NABL-accredited (ISO/IEC 17025:2017) R&D center recognized by the Government of India.

Visit UFlex at B2, Hall 12, Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, at PLASTINDIA 2026 to explore how its R&D-led chemical innovations are delivering performance, sustainability and process efficiency.