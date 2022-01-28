Union Budget 2022-23 to be presented on February 1 in paperless form

The Union Budget 2022-23 will be presented by the Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, in paperless form.

To mark the final stage of the Union Budget making process, sweets were provided to core staff due to "lock-in" at their workplace instead of the Halwa ceremony due to ongoing pandemic and health safety concerns.

To maintain the secrecy of the Budget, there is a lock-in period of the officials who are involved in making the Union Budget. North Block is the place where Budget Press is situated, which houses all officials in the period leading up to the presentation of the Union Budget. These officers and staff will come in contact with their near and dear ones only after the Budget is presented by the Union Finance Minister in the Parliament.

The Union Budget 2022-23 would also be available on the Mobile App after the completion of the Budget presentation process. A Union Budget Mobile App was also launched for hassle-free access of budget documents by Members of Parliament and the public.

The mobile App allows complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Budget Speech, Annual Financial Statement is commonly known as Budget, Demand for Grants. Finance Bill.

The mobile app is available on both Android and iOS platforms. The App can also be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal www.indiabudget.gov.in. The budget documents will also be available for download by the general public on Union Budget Web Portal www.indiabudget.gov.in

In a historic move, the Union Budget of 2021-22 was delivered in paperless form for the first time.