Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget for 2021-22 tomorrow

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the union budget for 2021-22 on February 1, 2021, at 11 AM in the Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had on Friday before the commencement of the budget session of the Parliament expressed confidence that the Budget for 2021-22 would be seen as part of the packages announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the past 10 months to offset the impact of COVID-induced lockdowns.

The Finance Minister presented the Economic Survey for 2020-21 on Friday, January 29, 2021, in the Parliament which pegged the real GDP to be at 11 per cent in the next fiscal. It also suggested that the net exports and government consumption have cushioned the growth from the further plunge. It says that the GDP for the current financial year is estimated to contract by 7.7 per cent. It further says that the nominal GDP for the next fiscal is expected to grow at 15.4 per cent.

The Union Budget this year for the first time will be available only in digital format and can also be accessed through mobile app UNION BUDGET both on android and iOS platforms.