Unmissable Retail Magic: The Grand Dubai Summer Sale is Here!

Dubai’s iconic summer shopping celebration has just gotten grander. As part of the 28th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), the Grand Dubai Summer Sale (GDSS) returns in full swing from July 18 to August 10, bringing citywide offers, unmatched discounts, and thrilling prizes to elevate your shopping experience like never before. Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail

Establishment (DFRE), GDSS is one of the biggest highlights of DSS 2025, offering unbeatable value, family-friendly entertainment, and life-changing rewards across the city’s shopping and lifestyle destinations.

GDSS is a three-week mega sale event featuring up to 90% off on fashion, electronics, homeware, beauty, luxury items, and more across over 3,000 stores and 800 leading brands. The sale kicks off with a bang on July 18 with the GDSS 12-Hour Sale, a one-day retail extravaganza held at five Majid Al Futtaim malls including Mall of the Emirates and City Centre Mirdif, running from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM. Shoppers can enjoy exclusive flash discounts, limited-time offers, and instant win opportunities across participating outlets.

This year’s GDSS isn’t just about shopping; it’s an immersive experience packed with flash sales, exclusive giveaways, cashback offers, and major prizes that transform every shopping trip into an exciting adventure. Here’s why GDSS stands out this summer:

· Daily Surprises & Flash Sales: Score deals of the day on selected brands, with discounts going up to 90% for limited hours.

· Cashback & Rewards: Earn up to 20% cashback and 1 million SHARE points at participating malls.

· Shop, Scan & Win: Spend AED 300 or more and scan the in-store QR code to enter a draw to win AED 1 million in cash or an all-new Nissan Patrol.

· Skywards Everyday Offers: Members earn 25% bonus Skywards Miles on eligible transactions and a chance to win a share of 1 million Miles.

· Visa Card Exclusives: New users of the Skywards Everyday and Skywards Miles Mall apps can earn bonus miles and up to 4X rewards on Visa transactions.

Extraordinary Prizes Across the City

Beyond the big-ticket cash and car prizes, GDSS brings a slew of exciting giveaways:

· Dubai Festival City Mall: Shoppers spending AED 300 or more can enter to win the futuristic Polestar 4 LRSM electric SUV.

· Dubai Outlet Mall: Every AED 200 spent puts shoppers in the running to win a SOUEAST SO6 car.

· Mercato & Town Centre Jumeirahl: Weekly winners can take home AED 10,000 in cash, while the grand prize is the Jetour T1 SUV.

· Rivoli’s Beat the Clock Sale (July 25–27): Enjoy big discounts on luxury watches from brands like Longines, Gucci, and Dior, with a chance to win AED 60,000 in gift vouchers.

· Gold & Jewellery Flash Sale (July 25–27): Save up to 75% off dazzling collections from Dubai’s leading jewellers.

More Than Just Shopping

GDSS is about creating memories, t oo. From family-favourite attractions featuring beloved characters like Modesh and Dana, to new experiences like the debut of Gahwa Beats, DSS has curated a summer full of entertainment, culture, and culinary discoveries. Don’t miss the 10 Dirham Dish promotion and make time for must-see events like The Messi Experience, Arabic Nostalgic Hits 360°, Globally Local by Mohamed Helmy, and Spacetoon Memories.

Music and comedy lovers can also catch stellar performances including Natalie Imbruglia live at Dubai Opera, Legacy of the Khans with Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Macy Gray live at Coca-Cola Arena, and the hilarious Atul Khatri live.

Dine, Stay, and Save More This Summer

GDSS goes beyond shopping, Dubai’s hotels and dining scene are turning up the heat with limited-time offers:

· DSS ENTERTAINER: Unlock over 7,500 buy-one-get-one-free offers on hotels, restaurants, spas, gyms, and attractions for just AED 195, valid for three months from activation. The perfect way to enjoy more for less this summer.

· Dining Deals: Experience gourmet dining at special prices at some of Dubai’s most coveted spots:

o CLAP – From AED 225

o Equestrian Lounge – From AED 200

o Chic Nonna – From AED 140

o Ruya – From AED 130

o LDC Kitchen – From AED 78

o RARE Brasserie – From AED 95

o L’Amo Bistro Del Mare – From AED 135

o The Artisan – From AED 135

Enjoy summer packages acros s 100+ hotels and 15+ attractions with a host of exclusive offers designed to elevate your stay. From special resident rates and complimentary upgrades to surprise perks and family-friendly bundles,

Whether you’re a fashion enthusiast, tech buff, or family looking for fun and value, GDSS is the ultimate celebration of summer shopping. So, grab your shopping bags, download your reward apps, and get ready to explore a city transformed into a shopper’s paradise.