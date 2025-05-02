  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

UoH Physics professor gets RSC fellowship

UoH Physics professor gets RSC fellowship
x
Highlights

Prof GS Vaitheeswaran from the School of Physics, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been elected as a Fellow of the prestigious Royal Society of...

Prof GS Vaitheeswaran from the School of Physics, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been elected as a Fellow of the prestigious Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC). This esteemed recognition acknowledges his significant contributions to understanding the electronic structure of solids, particularly in the field of energetic materials.

The fellowship will enable Prof Vaitheeswaran to expand his research network and collaborations with universities worldwide, facilitating international funding and participation in conferences. This recognition will further enhance his ongoing research activities.

Prof Vaitheeswaran’s achievements are a testament to his dedication to research and teaching.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick