UoH Physics professor gets RSC fellowship

Prof GS Vaitheeswaran from the School of Physics, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been elected as a Fellow of the prestigious Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC). This esteemed recognition acknowledges his significant contributions to understanding the electronic structure of solids, particularly in the field of energetic materials.

The fellowship will enable Prof Vaitheeswaran to expand his research network and collaborations with universities worldwide, facilitating international funding and participation in conferences. This recognition will further enhance his ongoing research activities.

Prof Vaitheeswaran’s achievements are a testament to his dedication to research and teaching.