Live
- Over two crore enrol in Gujarat under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana
- Airtel Launches Advanced Fraud Detection System | Safe Browsing on Mobile & Wi-Fi
- Container shipping costs to US, Europe fall amid tariff uncertainties
- Inspired by PM Modi, we too learned to value employees at every level: Pralhad Joshi
- 1,116 public grievances addressed by Ayush Ministry’s Special Campaign 4.0
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan recalls heartfelt encounter between PM Modi, senior party leader in Bhopal
- Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Today: India Lead Group A, Afghanistan Top Group B
- Supreme Court Warns EC: Bihar SIR Drive Could Be Scrapped If Irregularities Found
- BMW driver held after crash kills senior Finance Ministry official
- Emmy Awards 2025: Full List of Winners- The Pitt, The Studio, and Adolescence Dominate
Urban Company IPO Allotment Status Today (Sept 15, 2025): How to Check on NSE, BSE, Registrar
Highlights
Urban Company IPO allotment status is out today, Sept 15, 2025. Check allotment details online via NSE, BSE, and MUFG Intime India. Listing on Sept 17 with strong GMP
The Urban Company IPO allotment status will be finalised today, Monday, September 15, 2025. Investors can check their allotment on the NSE, BSE, or registrar MUFG Intime India websites.
Key Details
- IPO Size: ₹1,900 crore
- Subscription: 103.63 times overall
- QIBs: 140.20x
- NIIs: 74.04x
- RIIs: 39.25x
- Price Band: ₹98 – ₹103 per share
- Fresh Issue: ₹472 crore
- OFS: ₹1,428 crore
How to Check Allotment
- NSE: Use PAN & application number on the IPO allotment page
- BSE: Use PAN or application number on the IPO status page
- MUFG Intime India: Enter PAN, DP ID, or application number
Listing Date
Urban Company shares will list on BSE and NSE on September 17, 2025 at 10 AM.
GMP (Grey Market Premium)
Urban Company’s shares are trading at ₹171.5, around 66% above the issue price.
Next Story