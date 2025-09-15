  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Urban Company IPO Allotment Status Today (Sept 15, 2025): How to Check on NSE, BSE, Registrar

Urban Company IPO Allotment Status Today (Sept 15, 2025): How to Check on NSE, BSE, Registrar
x

Urban Company IPO Allotment Status Today (Sept 15, 2025): How to Check on NSE, BSE, Registrar

Highlights

Urban Company IPO allotment status is out today, Sept 15, 2025. Check allotment details online via NSE, BSE, and MUFG Intime India. Listing on Sept 17 with strong GMP

The Urban Company IPO allotment status will be finalised today, Monday, September 15, 2025. Investors can check their allotment on the NSE, BSE, or registrar MUFG Intime India websites.

Key Details

  • IPO Size: ₹1,900 crore
  • Subscription: 103.63 times overall
  • QIBs: 140.20x
  • NIIs: 74.04x
  • RIIs: 39.25x
  • Price Band: ₹98 – ₹103 per share
  • Fresh Issue: ₹472 crore
  • OFS: ₹1,428 crore

How to Check Allotment

  • NSE: Use PAN & application number on the IPO allotment page
  • BSE: Use PAN or application number on the IPO status page
  • MUFG Intime India: Enter PAN, DP ID, or application number

Listing Date

Urban Company shares will list on BSE and NSE on September 17, 2025 at 10 AM.

GMP (Grey Market Premium)

Urban Company’s shares are trading at ₹171.5, around 66% above the issue price.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick