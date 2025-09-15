Urban Company IPO Allotment Status Today (Sept 15, 2025): How to Check on NSE, BSE, Registrar

The Urban Company IPO allotment status will be finalised today, Monday, September 15, 2025. Investors can check their allotment on the NSE, BSE, or registrar MUFG Intime India websites.

Key Details

IPO Size: ₹1,900 crore

Subscription: 103.63 times overall

QIBs: 140.20x

NIIs: 74.04x

RIIs: 39.25x

Price Band: ₹98 – ₹103 per share

Fresh Issue: ₹472 crore

OFS: ₹1,428 crore

How to Check Allotment

NSE: Use PAN & application number on the IPO allotment page

BSE: Use PAN or application number on the IPO status page

MUFG Intime India: Enter PAN, DP ID, or application number

Listing Date

Urban Company shares will list on BSE and NSE on September 17, 2025 at 10 AM.

GMP (Grey Market Premium)

Urban Company’s shares are trading at ₹171.5, around 66% above the issue price.