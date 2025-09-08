Urban Company IPO GMP Explained Simply: Listing Price, Dates & Investor Tips

Grey Market Premium (GMP) is the extra money people are ready to pay for a company’s shares before the shares officially come to the stock market.

Example for Urban Company IPO:

The company’s IPO price is Rs 103 per share

The current GMP is Rs 27.5 (as of September 8, 2025)

So, people think the share may list at Rs 130.5 (Rs 103 + Rs 27.5)

If that happens, investors can make a profit of Rs 27.5 per share, which is a 26.7% gain.

Why Does GMP Matter?

GMP gives us an early hint about how much interest there is in the IPO

A high GMP shows investors are excited

But GMP is just a guess — the real price may be higher or lower when the stock lists

Key Dates:

Latest GMP: Rs 27.5 (on September 8)

Expected Listing Price: Rs 130.5

Allotment Date: September 15, 2025

Listing Date: September 17, 2025