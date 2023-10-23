Live
- Riding e-bikes may help adults manage diabetes: Study
- Asian Para Games: Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam reach singles quarterfinals in Hangzhou
- Instagram will soon let you create custom stickers from photos
- Moon 40 mn years older than earlier thought, reveal crystals from lunar surface
- Tata Motors sets up two R&D centres in Pune for Hydrogen propulsion technology
- West Bengal CM mourns death of legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi
- Israeli troops can face grueling warfare with Hamas springing traps: Military experts
- 89% Indian CEOs likely to reward workers if they come to office: Report
- Hackers exploit Israeli-Hamas war via fake donation emails, web links
- Nifty nosedives to 3-month low; small & mid-caps fall sharply
Just In
US oil giant Chevron seals deal to buy Hess for $53 billion
American oil giant Chevron Corporation announced on Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Hess Corporation to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Hess in an all-stock transaction valued at $53 billion.
New Delhi : American oil giant Chevron Corporation announced on Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Hess Corporation to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Hess in an all-stock transaction valued at $53 billion.
Under the terms of the agreement, Hess shareholders will receive 1.0250 shares of Chevron for each Hess share valued at $171 apeice. The total enterprise value, including debt, of the transaction works out to $60 billion.
The acquisition of Hess will add the gigantic Stabroek oil block in Guyana and the Bakken oil and gas shale block to Chevron’s lucrative portfolio. The acquisition also shows oil and gas will continue to remain an important part of the world’s energy mix in the years ahead.
“This combination positions Chevron to strengthen our long-term performance and further enhance our advantaged portfolio by adding world-class assets,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth said in the statement.