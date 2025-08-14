US tariff odds will not last for over 2 qtrs: CEA

Mumbai: Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Wednesday said US tariffs-related challenges will dissipate in the next one or two quarters, and urged the private sector to do more as the country navigates through other longer-term challenges. He attributed the growth slowdown in FY25, which saw a deceleration to 6.5 per cent from FY24’s 9.2 per cent, to tight credit conditions and liquidity issues. The right agriculture policies can add 25 per cent to real GDP growth, Nageswaran added.

On the US tariffs, the CEA said it is the second and third order impacts, which will flow once sectors like gems and jewellery, shrimps and textiles have taken the first order brunt, that will be ‘more difficult’ to tackle. The government is aware of the situation and conversations with the impacted sectors have already begun, Nageswaran said, adding that one will hear from the policymakers in the coming days and weeks, but people have to be patient.

With speculation on whether US officials will visit India for trade talks later this month as reported, Nageswaran said the upcoming meet in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladmir Putin is likely to influence the outcome.

Declining to spell out any details on the trade negotiations between India and the US, the academic-turned-advisor said things are very fluid at the world stage right now with relations swinging from cooperation to stalemate, and spelled out his expectation of the impact of 50 per cent US tariff on Indian exports.