Vaibhav Jewellers opens 14th showroom

Hyderabad: Visakhapatnam-based Vaibhav Jewellers on Wednesday launched its 14th showroom at Sri Seetharama Complex, Palakonda Road in Rajam. The brand...

Hyderabad: Visakhapatnam-based Vaibhav Jewellers on Wednesday launched its 14th showroom at Sri Seetharama Complex, Palakonda Road in Rajam. The brand has 11 stores across Coastal Andhra Pradesh and two stores in Telangana. CV Jagannadha Swami, Managing Director, Seetharam Group, inaugurated the new store in the presence of Bharata Mallika Ratna Kumari Grandhi, CMD, Vaibhav Jewellers, Gontla Rakhal, COO, Sindhuri Venkatesh, Director, Amarendra Grandhi, MD, Vaibhav jewelers-Eluru and Kankatala Mallik, CMD, Kankatala Textiles Pvt Ltd, Visakhapatnam. Speaking on the occasion, Bharata Mallika Ratna Kumari Grandhi, CMD, Vaibhav Jewellers, said: “We’re launching our Rajam showroom with the aim of providing customers with a wide range of 916 Hallmark gold jewellery, certified Diamonds, Fine Jewelry, 925 sterling silver articles with 100 per cent buyback guarantee, and Aakarsha regular Silver articles, Pooja sets, Payals among others.”

