Vantara, in fact, has more than once proven itself among the best in animal conservation. Recent corroborations from the Supreme Court have held that its practices go beyond national legislation and international standards.

The contemporary world is more concerned about nature and animal concerns, and initiatives like Vantara are leading the way in placing India on the world map. At the time when the global arena is abuzz with animal welfare, Vantara's animal welfare and scientific care have been reaffirmed by the SIT's report wherein it states that their model is establishing newer benchmarks for ethical, transparent, and meaningful animal conservation.

On the issue of animal-welfare standards at Vantara, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and PB Varale observed on the basis of the SIT's report that the mortality rate figure was in line with global averages for zoological establishments, and care and management standards were beyond internationally accepted benchmarks.

The Supreme Court, in its judgment, observed that following site inspections and audits, independent organizations such as Global Humane have certified Vantara as being at par with global standards. Vantara has been awarded the Global Humane Certified Seal of Approval, an independent seal validating the welfare and conservation accomplishments of Vantara.

Anant Ambani's visionary and humane approach to animal welfare care has facilitated Vantara to evolve into a model institution for rescue and rehabilitation. A new benchmark for nurturing rescue animals has been set by Vantara through its state-of-the-art veterinary facilities, specialized feeding regimes, and naturalistic enclosures that provide enrichment for both the physical and psychological well-being of the animal. The report highlights the holistic framework of Vantara, which not only focuses on survival but looks into each animal truly thriving.