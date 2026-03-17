Vedanta eyes Rs 2,575-cr via NCDs

New Delhi: Vedanta Ltd said its committee of directors has approved raising up to Rs 2,575 crore through issuance of debentures. The fundraising is part of Vedanta's efforts to diversify funding sources and strengthen its balance sheet as it continues to refinance debt and reduce borrowing costs. The committee has approved the allotment of 2,57,500 unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 2,575 crore on a private placement basis, a BSE filing said. Vedanta has seen strong investor interest in recent debt issuances. In October 2025, its $500 million bond issue was oversubscribed three times, while an NCD offering in June last year saw nearly 60 per cent oversubscription. The company has been gradually deleveraging its balance sheet. Vedanta Resources Ltd, the parent of Vedanta Ltd, has reduced net debt to about $4.8 billion as of December 2025 from about $8.9 billion in