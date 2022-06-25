Venture X forays into co-working industry

Hyderabad: Venture X enters Indian market with launch of their first two premium locations in Gurugram with a cumulative 1,200 seats spread across 45,000 and 16,500 sft space at Sector 67 and 44 respectively.

The company further plans to expand in all the major Tier I and Tier II cities and become pan India. It is an affiliated brand of UFG co-working division, Coworks which is the largest privately-owned franchisor in the co-working industry having more than 200 locations opened/signed up globally is now.

Anil Lakra, India Partner, Venture X, said: "We are excited to bring the brand Venture X to India, a blend of boutique hotel and modern office styles, with an elevated level of design.

This makes it a perfect global address for entrepreneurs and Corporates. Post the pandemic, flexible office spaces are very much in demand and in times to come franchise based models would be the right choice as they are better aligned towards revenue for all stake holders."