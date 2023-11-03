Live
Just In
Vietnamese honey maker Tieng Thu Cam eyes India market for exports
Vietnamese honey manufacturer Tieng Thu Cam Company Ltd is eyeing Indian market for export of honey and actively looking for local distributors.
Tieng Thu Cam, which has put up a stall at the ongoing three-day World Food India here, is already exporting honey to Cambodia, Malaysia, Laos and Middle East.
"We want to export to India. We are looking for a local distributor," the company's Managing Director Ai Linh told PTI.
India, which is also promoting honey in a big way, has a huge consumer base and the company's honey brand 'Harper' will find a place as it is known for purity, she said.
Established in 2011, the company currently sells ginseng (herb) honey, saffron honey and natural pure honey, she added.
Linh said the company is undertaking honey bee cultivation in 30 hectares of coffee and tea farm in Lam Dong province. About 90 tonnes of honey is produced annually at present.
Besides honey, the company sells tea and spices.