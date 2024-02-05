Vistara flight from Dubai misses immigration procedures at Mumbai, takes passengers to domestic terminal

New Delhi : After arriving on a Vistara flight from Dubai, certain passengers were erroneously taken to Mumbai's domestic terminal, without completing immigration procedures on Sunday at Mumbai airport.

The airline has said that they will enhance operating procedures to avoid such occurrences in the future. This incident raises concerns as it appears to be a security violation, considering the mandatory immigration process for international arrivals at Indian airports. Bureau of Civil Aviation (BCAS) is yet to respond to the incident.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Monday, the airline said that few of their customers, arriving from Dubai to Mumbai on Vistara flight UK 202 on February 4, were erroneously taken to domestic arrivals instead of international arrivals.

“Our teams worked alongside security agencies and relevant authorities to ensure that the said customers were taken to the designated area to complete their arrival formalities and conclude their journey,” said the spokesperson.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to the customers, inadvertently. We are revisiting and further tightening our standard operating procedures to avoid any recurrence,” the spokesperson added.