Vivifi India Finance to hire 1k employees in 2022

Hyderabad Vivifi India Finance Pvt Ltd, one of the country's leading fintech NBFC, aims to amplify its workforce with the hiring of 1,000 new team members across various streams in FY 2022. The organisation is also looking to expand its geographical territories to newer locations, including in tier 2 and 3 cities in various States across India.



Vivifi follows an open work culture and is in the process of implementing a balanced hybrid model throughout the year, going forward. As a first step, an announcement was made today in Korutla/ Metpally, Jagitial district of setting up of customer service, tech and data science center in the presence of Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Korutla MLA K Vidyasagar Rao on Friday.

The minister welcomed the move by Vivifi and noted that this gives a great opportunity for the local graduates and urged the youth to take advantages of the opportunities provided by Vivifi and to train for the customer service jobs but more importantly upskill so that they can be a part of the tech and data science operations of the company.

Anil Pinapala, Founder and CEO, Vivifi India Finance Pvt Ltd, said: "Vivifi has drawn up its growth playbook and hiring plans and adopting a hybrid model are at the helm of it. Our current employee strength is 200, which we plan to increase by manifolds to 1,000 this financial year. Vivifi is committed to providing access to formal credit and a digital credit card experience for the 400 million Indians."

"The hiring- which will be across Technology, Product, Marketing, Data Science, Customer Experience, Credit Risk, Transaction Processing- and the new working model are in alignment to achieve this vision. We will also expand our physical offices to ensure greater access to the underserved and unserved beyond metro cities," he added.