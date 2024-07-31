vivo India celebrates 10 yrs of ops

Live
- Apple's New Patent: Unlock Devices with Your Unique Heartbeat
- ‘NKR 21’ Climax: Kalyan Ram’s Film Features Rs. 8 Crore Worth of High-Octane Action
- Amend Prevention of Cruelty Act
- NHAI plans to close toll booth on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway
- World Breastfeeding Week 2024: Dates, Theme, History, Benefits, and Quotes
- ‘Mr Bachchan’ teases Hyderabadis with a metro surprise
- Rimzim Dadu’s Spectacular Collection Shines at Indian Couture Week
- Ram Pothineni wraps dubbing of ‘Double Ismart’
- Allu Sirish’s ‘Buddy’ trailer heightens expectations
- Will meet Naidu on Polavaram issue, says Majhi
Hyderabad: vivo, a smartphone brand, kicked-off its tenth anniversary celebrations in India by hosting the second edition of vivo Tech Day 2024. Over the past ten years, vivo has become synonymous with innovation and excellence, contributing significantly to the development of the Indian mobile ecosystem.
During the experiential event, vivo showcased its latest technology offerings built to solve unique consumer needs basis understanding of the market. At a unique exploratory showcase, vivo's R&D experts gave a unique behind-the-scenes tour of various technologies.
A constellation of key partners international and Indian – demonstrated various unique technologies that make way into vivo smartphones.
