vivo India celebrates 10 yrs of ops

Hyderabad: vivo, a smartphone brand, kicked-off its tenth anniversary celebrations in India by hosting the second edition of vivo Tech Day 2024. Over the past ten years, vivo has become synonymous with innovation and excellence, contributing significantly to the development of the Indian mobile ecosystem.



During the experiential event, vivo showcased its latest technology offerings built to solve unique consumer needs basis understanding of the market. At a unique exploratory showcase, vivo's R&D experts gave a unique behind-the-scenes tour of various technologies.

A constellation of key partners international and Indian – demonstrated various unique technologies that make way into vivo smartphones.