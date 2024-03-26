Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Voltech Group expanding into nuclear space
The Rs1,000-crore Voltech Group, which is majorly into testing, commissioning, and maintenance of electrical systems in power and other plants, is looking to expand into the nuclear field in a major way, a top group official said on Monday.
Sochi: The Rs1,000-crore Voltech Group, which is majorly into testing, commissioning, and maintenance of electrical systems in power and other plants, is looking to expand into the nuclear field in a major way, a top group official said on Monday.
“We have been doing the testing and commissioning of the balance of plant (BoP) in power generation companies including nuclear power plants in India. We were and are involved in the nuclear power plants that have come up and are coming up in Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu,” Managing Director M.Umapathi told here.
Umapathi is in Sochi to attend the global nuclear power conference-cum-exhibition ATOMEXPO 2024 organised by Russia's integrated nuclear power major Rosatom on March 25-26.
"We will also be holding discussions with the Rosatom officials to render our services for their plants coming up in several countries," Umapathi said.