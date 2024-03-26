Voltech Group expanding into nuclear space

Sochi: The Rs1,000-crore Voltech Group, which is majorly into testing, commissioning, and maintenance of electrical systems in power and other plants, is looking to expand into the nuclear field in a major way, a top group official said on Monday.

“We have been doing the testing and commissioning of the balance of plant (BoP) in power generation companies including nuclear power plants in India. We were and are involved in the nuclear power plants that have come up and are coming up in Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu,” Managing Director M.Umapathi told here.

Umapathi is in Sochi to attend the global nuclear power conference-cum-exhibition ATOMEXPO 2024 organised by Russia's integrated nuclear power major Rosatom on March 25-26.

"We will also be holding discussions with the Rosatom officials to render our services for their plants coming up in several countries," Umapathi said.