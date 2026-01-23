Voluntary recall of 125cc Hybrid scooter models by Yamaha
As part of its ongoing commitment to delivering safe and high-quality products, India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. (IYM) has initiated a voluntary recall campaign for 3,06,635 units of its 125cc scooter models manufactured between May 2, 2024, and September 3, 2025, effective immediately.
Customer safety remains Yamaha’s highest priority. This voluntary recall has been initiated to address a potential concern wherein it has been identified that, under certain operating conditions, the front brake caliper exhibits limited function in select units of the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid scooter models. The replacement of the specific part will be carried out free of charge for all vehicles covered under this campaign.
To verify the eligibility for recall, customers can visit the Service section of India Yamaha Motor website (https://www.yamaha-motor-
In addition, customers may visit their nearest authorized Yamaha showroom and/or reach out to India Yamaha Motor at the toll-free number - 1800-420-1600 or communicate via email at [email protected] for further assistance.