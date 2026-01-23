Voluntary recall of 125cc Hybrid scooter models by Yamaha

Customer safety remains Yamaha’s highest priority. This voluntary recall has been initiated to address a potential concern wherein it has been identified that, under certain operating conditions, the front brake caliper exhibits limited function in select units of the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid scooter models. The replacement of the specific part will be carried out free of charge for all vehicles covered under this campaign.

To verify the eligibility for recall, customers can visit the Service section of India Yamaha Motor website (https://www.yamaha-motor- india.com/ ). Under Maintenance, click on ‘Voluntary Recall Campaign’ and enter the Chassis Number in the ‘Scooter 125’ section to view the next steps and check if the vehicle is covered under this campaign.

In addition, customers may visit their nearest authorized Yamaha showroom and/or reach out to India Yamaha Motor at the toll-free number - 1800-420-1600 or communicate via email at [email protected] for further assistance.