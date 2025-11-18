WCommerce facilitates online stores with zero investment

Hyderabad: City-based digital commerce platform WCommerce is witnessing rapid growth nationwide as it enables individuals and small businesses to launch online stores with zero investment and no inventory requirements. From kirana shop owners and students to content creators and homemakers, users can earn a 20–40 per cent profit margin on each sale without handling stock or deliveries.

The platform provides every seller a ready-made storefront that can be shared through a link or QR code. WCommerce manages the complete backend—including product sourcing, logistics, returns, and customer support—freeing store owners to focus solely on promoting their business and earning commissions.

WCommerce Co-founder & COO Sridhar Sriramaneni said the platform has crossed 22,000 active online stores across India. “We have partnered with more than 40 trusted brands and curated over 600 high-quality products across health, wellness, beauty, personal care, home essentials, and pet care categories,” he said, adding that all products go through stringent research and quality checks.

The company has seen strong traction from three key user segments: Kirana stores, which use the digital shelf to expand their product range without increasing physical stock; Content creators, who promote their store through videos and earn better margins than typical affiliate programmes; Everyday entrepreneurs—including students, homemakers, and working professionals—seeking a low-risk side income.

As part of its expansion strategy, WCommerce has also integrated with ONDC-enabled buyer apps, helping store owners attract additional orders beyond their own customer base.

“At a time when people are exploring safe, low-risk income sources, WCommerce is creating an inclusive pathway to entrepreneurship,” Sridhar said.