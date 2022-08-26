WE-Hub, Tide to support women-led SMEs

Mumbai: In a move to power women-led small businesses in India, We-Hub, Telangana's state-led incubator for women entrepreneurs, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tide, the UK's leading SME-focused business financial platform. This year-long partnership is set to elevate Tide's India Chapter of 'Women in Business' and enable aspiring women entrepreneurs across India to both start and grow their businesses and overcome administrative challenges.

Deepthi Ravula, CEO, We-Hub, said: "Access to funding and specially working capital has always been a key challenge for many women led start-ups and SMEs. Many studies have shown that financial institutions have low confidence in growth prospects of women founders and start-ups. Another common challenge that women entrepreneurs face is with respect to access to mentors".

Enabling access to credit is a fundamental intervention to overcome this challenge for entrepreneurs to start and scale in their entrepreneurial journey. Through our partnership with Tide, we plan to address this and create growth opportunities for women entrepreneurs, she added.

The Women in Business programme is aimed at digitally transforming businesses in Tier 2 and Tier 3 regions. Through this partnership, women entrepreneurs across the country will have access to Tide's comprehensive financial admin and advisory services.